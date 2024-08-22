This morning after a long summer of waiting, pupils along with family and friends eagerly arrived at the school to find out their results.

The non-selective school attained impressive results with the cohort attaining 24% A*, 49% A*/A, and 76% A*/B.

In particular, eight pupils received incredible results:

Aditi P – 10A* 2A

Sevni – 10A* 1B

Isabel M – 10A* 1A

Harrison J – 8A* 5A

Jack W – 7A* 4A

Evan W – 7A* 6A

Bronwen – 7A* 2A 1B

Rougemont School (Image: Rougemont School)

Head of Rougemont, Lisa Pritchard: “Today’s GCSE results day has been a real family affair. Pupils, together with their proud parents, celebrate an exceptional set of results today and I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“The morning has been filled with happy tears, congratulatory hugs and heartfelt joy. It has been wonderful to see our pupils congratulating each other, happy and proud of their peers as they celebrate the results of their hard work over the past two years.

“And so their journey continues as they ‘move upstairs’ to Rougemont Sixth Form to begin their next chapter. I have no doubt they will all continue to shine brightly.”

In a statement, Rougemont School said: “The morning was a culmination of all their hard work and determination to reach their full potential and their results certainly reflected this. Excellence across the board.”