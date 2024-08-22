It was a day of celebration with students with ‘lots of happy smiling faces’ finding out their hard work had paid off.

In the early hours, Eluned Morgan, First Minister of Wales, gave a message to all of the students collecting their results today.

“Good luck to everyone receiving GCSE results today. Diolch to all the teachers and parents too,” she said in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

Headteacher of Rougemont School in Newport, Lisa Pritchard said: “Today’s GCSE results day has been a real family affair. Pupils, together with their proud parents, celebrate an exceptional set of results today and I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.

“The morning has been filled with happy tears, congratulatory hugs and heartfelt joy. It has been wonderful to see our pupils congratulating each other, happy and proud of their peers as they celebrate the results of their hard work over the past two years.”

In post on X (formerly Twitter), Abersychan School said: “A fantastic morning at Abersychan School! We are so proud of you all!

Chepstow School Headteacher, Kelly Waythe, said: ““Huge congratulations to every student who has received such excellent results today. Everyone should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.

“This success is record breaking in many areas and a just reward for the hard work and commitment that our students, parents, staff, and governors demonstrate.”

Headteacher of King Henry III 3-19 School in Monmouth said: “These results reflect the amazing determination, courage, and positivity of our pupils. Congratulations Year 11, you really deserve these results. Thank you to all our dedicated staff for the first-class teaching and support you provide.”