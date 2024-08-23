The band will toast the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’, which was released on August 29, 1994 and sold almost 7million copies worldwide, with a special deluxe edition.

Disc one will feature all 11 tracks remastered while disc two features versions of the originals.

Eight of those songs – ‘Rock 'n' Roll Star’, ‘Shakermaker’, ‘Live Forever’, ‘Up In The Sky’, ‘Columbia’, ‘Bring It On Down’, ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ and ‘Digsy's Dinner’ - will be Monnow Valley versions.

Up In The Sky, mixed by Noel Gallagher, was released last month.

Oasis, then with the line-up of Noel and younger brother Liam, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan and Tony McCaroll, recorded in the Monmouthshire studio at the end of 1993.

The sessions weren't a huge success and the album was re-recorded at Sawmills Studio in Cornwall, with songs from there also featuring on disc two of the new release.

ICONIC: The back of the artwork for 'Supersonic' by Oasis featuring the Monnow Valley studio (Image: Newsquest)

Their first single, Supersonic, was released in April 1994 and the artwork features the band pictured at Monnow Valley.

Oasis, who were managed by Ebbw Vale’s Marcus Russell, went on to record ‘(What's the Story) Morning Glory?’ at Rockfield on the other side of the valley.

The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Definitely Maybe’ will be released on Friday, August 30 and is available on limited-edition deluxe 4LP and deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl formats, cassette and digitally.