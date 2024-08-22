YEAR 11 students at Chepstow School celebrated record-breaking above national average results despite a national decline in grades.
This year, 42% of Chepstow students earned A* and A grades, marking an 8% increase over the school's 2023 performance.
Nationally, only 19.2% of students achieved A* or A grades, 79% of students secured at least five GCSEs at A*-C, including English and Mathematics, Notably, 86% of students earned a grade C or above in English.
Twenty students achieved more than 11 A*/A grades in a wide range of subjects, with Kate Oxenham leading the way by securing an incredible 14 A*/As. Other top performers include Orla Brown, Owen Clemow, Poppy Coleman, Maddy Duxbury, Osian Jessop, Elin Jones, and Emily Walker, each earning 13 A*/A grades.
Benji Daly and Michaela Tannian were recognized as the most improved students, collectively achieving 10 A*/As and a total of 23 GCSEs.
Headteacher Kelly Waythe expressed her pride, stating: “Huge congratulations to every student who has received such excellent results today. Everyone should be exceptionally proud of their achievements.
This success is record-breaking in many areas and is a just reward for the hard work and commitment that our students, parents, staff, and governors demonstrate.”
Keith Dunn, OBE and Chair of Governors, added: “The Governing Body is delighted with the exceptional GCSE results announced today.
"We congratulate all our students on their outstanding performances, many of which are significantly above national averages in a wide range of subjects.
"I also extend my thanks to the parents and the dedication of all our staff here at Chepstow School.”
