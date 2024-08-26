Nigel Rees, the Trust’s assistant director of research and innovation, received the honour at the university's medical school clinical trials unit.

The title is given to individuals who have made a significant contribution to academic business, often through research collaboration or clinical teaching.

Professor Gavin Perkins, dean of Warwick Medical School, said: "Warwick Medical School is delighted to welcome Professor Nigel Rees to its honorary professoriate.

"His appointment recognises his significant and sustained contribution to research which has been vital in providing the evidence the NHS needs to transform services and improve outcomes for patients and their families.

"We look forward to a long-lasting collaboration with Nigel and the Welsh Ambulance Service."

Mr Rees started his career with Powys Ambulance Service in 1989 as a cadet.

He became an Emergency Medical Technician and then a Paramedic, eventually becoming Powys’s first Advanced Paramedic.

He has also worked as an Advanced Emergency Practitioner with Cwm Taf Local Health Board.

Mr Rees has contributed to over 100 peer-reviewed articles and is associate editor of the Paramedicine journal.

He is part of several funding panels and groups, including the Bevan Commission, NHS Wales Research and Innovation Leadership Group, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Over the years, Mr Rees has helped secure £15 million for research and innovation projects and has been Chief and Principal Investigator on several large-scale trials.

In 2017, he was awarded the Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal in the New Year’s Honours List for exemplary service.

Professor Kieran Walshe, director of Health and Care Research Wales, said: "We are delighted that Nigel has been recognised for his contribution and commitment to research over many years.

"We are proud to support him, both as a researcher, but also in the leadership role he has in Wales as Research and Development Lead in WAST."

Mr Rees said: "I would like to thank Warwick University, all of my colleagues in WAST, and the people of Wales and beyond who continue to support research and are reflected in this honour."