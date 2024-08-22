Pupils achieved well across a wide range of GCSE qualifications, and significant progress continues to be made in several key areas.

Cabinet Member for People & Education, Cllr Sue Edmunds and Interim Corporate Director for Education, Dr Luisa Munro-Morris, visited the borough’s four secondary schools this morning to congratulate pupils and thank school-based staff and governors

Cllr Sue Edmunds says: “A massive thank you to everyone involved with these fantastic results today. To our pupils, what true stars you are, and I hope you go on to shine brightly in your future endeavours.

“To our school staff, our Governors, our parents and families and our wider school communities thank you for the time and support you have given to our young people during their education journey which has helped them to achieve what they have today.”

Dr Luisa Munro-Morris, Interim Corporate Director of Education in Blaenau Gwent, said:

“Congratulations to all our learners in Blaenau Gwent and across the Gwent region. The close partnership work between our schools, the Education Achievement Service and the Council, including support services, puts children and young people firmly at the heart of all our work and decisions.

“We’re committed to ensuring that schools and learners continue to be well supported as they progress through the education system here in Blaenau Gwent - I wish our learners good luck and best wishes for the future.”