The fence, at Coed Camlas in New Inn, Pontypool, was put up over four days in July without planning permission.

Jade Evans has now asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission to keep the six foot high, wooden fence to the side of her home.

She told the council, which is considering her application, the fence is intended to ensure “the only green area” of the property can be used for children’s play and is for “added security”.

She also said there are “several other fences exactly the same” in the street, some which are the same height and others closer to the road.