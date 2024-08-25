The trees are along a lane between Newport Road and The Retreat in Llantarnam, Cwmbran, and include ash, walnut and beech trees that will be removed due to their poor condition including due to ash dieback disease.

The application to remove the trees as well as pollard, or prune, a horse chestnut tree and remove deadwood from beech and sycamore trees, was made by Debbie Cooke of The Retreat, who supplied a report from a tree surgeon.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Mia McAndrew approved the plans and stated in her report: “The trees pose a safety risk due to their position near a road and residential properties. The works are considered necessary, which would outweigh any harm to the amenity of the area in this instance.”

She also said while “not ideal” it was “acceptable on balance” that the council’s tree officer’s request for replacement planting couldn’t be complied with as Ms Cooke said “limited space” for roots along the side of the road contributed to the decline of the trees.