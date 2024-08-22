Martin Newman ploughed into young mum Rhiannon Lucus’ car, in the crash leading to the deaths of both her three-year-old son Jayden Lee Lucas and four-year-old daughter Gracie Ann Lucas, on February 5, 2022.

“No parent should ever lose both of their children in this way,” said Ms Lucas, who herself suffered life changing injuries because of the crash.

“Every year that goes by without them is a blur, but I try to be strong, and I will fight for them every day.”

Newman was jailed for nine years for the crash which changed the Lucus family’s lives forever.

“He killed two kids – they will never have a chance to live their life. He is the one who shouldn’t have lived,” said Ms Lucas.

Jayden Lee and Gracie Ann tragically passed away in intensive care at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in the days after the incident.

Mother Rhiannon says she sees parts of both of them in her newest daughter, Summer Gracie, who is now 17 months old. (Image: Rhiannon Lucas)

“He deserves a harsher sentence and the nine years he was given is an insult to us as a family – we will never recover,” said granddad of the Jayden Lee and Gracie Ann, Jason Lucas.

“I could not leave the house for two months after it happened. I just could not face it.

“We still live in the same house in Tredegar; we could never leave here. I have kept their blankets and teddies, so it feels like parts of them are still with us.”

Ms Lucas has turned to spirituality, despite not believing in it before the tragic incident, because she says it one of the only ways she can stay connected to her children.

She welcomed her third baby into the world, Summer-Gracie, who is 17 months old and says she can see similarities between her and her late children.

“The three of them together would have been terrors,” she said, remembering how cheeky Jayden and Gracie were together, during their short lives.

Police found that Martin Newman was more than twice over the drink driving limit, having had drunk 10 cans of Strongbow cider, and vodka. He also had traces of cocaine in his system.

Father-of-two Martin Newman was sentenced to the longest possible - 9 years in prison. (Image: Gwent Police)

Inspector Leighton Healan from the Roads Policing and Specialist Operations Team acted as the family liaison officer on this case.

He said: “When I arrived at the scene both children had been taken to hospital, but I saw that both cars were extremely damaged.

“There was a lot of blood. I was starting to get the impression that the children would not survive.

“As a family liaison officer, passing on the death message is an extremely difficult thing to have to do, despite the lengthy training you receive beforehand.

“Everyone reacts differently, but you always watch the enthusiasm for life drain out of people.”

As of Monday 12 August, 15 people have died on the roads of Gwent due to a drink and/ or drug driving incident since January 2023.

From Monday 1 January to Sunday 30 June this year, Gwent Police officers have made 745 arrests for drink and/ or drug driving offences in Gwent.

383 of these arrests were for drug driving related offences and 362 of these arrests were for drink driving related offences.

“Gwent Police’s message surrounding drink driving is clear. It will not be tolerated,” said Inspector Leighton Healon.

“One pint is not ok; it should be none if you are planning on driving on the roads.”

“Every year our technology improves, meaning we are becoming more and more able to detect drug and drink driving offences.

“We will use it, and more people will continue to get arrested.”

“It is always nice, innocent people whose lives get affected by drink drivers. The Lucas family were a normal family on their way home from a children’s birthday party in Cardiff.

“Now they have to suffer with this trauma forever, through no fault of their own.”

Gwent Police urge that everybody has a moral responsibility to point out drink drivers and hold them accountable.

If you see someone under the influence of alcohol and / or drugs getting into a car to drive, please call 999.

If you know of someone who has been drink/ drug driving but is not an immediate risk to public safety, you can report it by calling 101, messaging Gwent Police on social media, or by contacting Crimestoppers, anonymously.