Gwent Police have seized multiple vehicles in Pontypool causing nuisance to residents in the community. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Gwent Police said: "Concerned about anti social or illegal vehicle use in your area?  🏍️ 🚙  

"Pontypool NPT have been out proactively seizing vehicles which have been causing a nuisance in the community.   See it? Report it! 👮🏼 
#CO331 #PC2388."