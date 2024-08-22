Gwent Police have seized multiple vehicles in Pontypool causing nuisance to residents in the community.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Gwent Police said: "Concerned about anti social or illegal vehicle use in your area? 🏍️ 🚙
"Pontypool NPT have been out proactively seizing vehicles which have been causing a nuisance in the community. See it? Report it! 👮🏼
#CO331 #PC2388."
Concerned about anti social or illegal vehicle use in your area? 🏍️ 🚙— Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) August 22, 2024
Pontypool NPT have been out proactively seizing vehicles which have been causing a nuisance in the community. See it? Report it! 👮🏼 #CO331 #PC2388 pic.twitter.com/xYDUSZLQlg
