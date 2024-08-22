From 10pm, the Wye estuary at Chepstow and Wye estuary near Tintern are on the most severe flood warnings, while coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge, the Usk estuary and Wye estuary in Monmouthshire are all on flood alert.

Natural Resources Wales have said they expect the warnings to be in force from 10pm tonight until after tonight's high tide, which is expected to be around 11pm, at which time the warnings will be updated.

As the weather is expected to improve tomorrow afternoon, then they believe no further impact is expected.

They say: "Flooding is expected as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions for this evening, Thursday 22nd August.

"The next high tide at Newport is expected to occur at 10:08pm this evening. High tide at Tintern will be 45 minutes later than at Newport.

"For the next high tide winds are forecast to be level 5 on the Beaufort scale from a south-westerly direction.

"Weather conditions are expected to improve from tomorrow afternoon and no further impacts are expected.

"Be careful on roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. This message will be updated after this evening's high tide, by 11:00pm.

"Detailed tidal information for those who use it; the forecast high tide level at Newport for this evening at 10:08pm is 7.5 mAOD. This is 0.15 metres above astronomical tide level."