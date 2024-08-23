Two men, both aged 18, and a 16-year-old boy were stopped by officers in Fairoak Avenue under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers searched three addresses and seized five vehicles (moped, Sur-ron, two e-bikes and an e-scooter) from a residential garage.

Police arrested the two men on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of class B.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class A, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

All were released on conditional bail as police enquiries continue.

If you have any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the police investigation, you can contact them quoting log reference 2400279628.

You can also report concerns about illegal drugs in your area via the website, by calling the police on 101 or sending them a direct message on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter).