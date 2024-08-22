POLICE have launched an investigation to find a man in connection with an alleged burglary.
The alleged burglary was reported at an address in Commercial Street, Pengam in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 22 August).
Items including designer handbags, purse containing money, clothing and jewellery were reportedly taken.
Officers are trying to identify a man who was captured on a Ring doorbell entering the property at around 4.10am.
Gwent Police said: "If you recognise him, please call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400281246.
"A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offence and remains in police custody.
"Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
