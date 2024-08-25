Tucked away on the western edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacon) National Park, near the upper Swansea Valley lies the "spectacular" Henrhyd Falls.
It is the highest waterfall in Bannau Brycheiniog and south Wales, with an unbroken drop of 90ft (27m).
The "tranquil" Henrhyd Falls and the Nant Llech River valley are owned by the National Trust and entry is free.
Henrhyd Falls aka the Batcave
But did you know, Henrhyd Falls featured in the 2012 Batman film - The Dark Knight Rises?
@cjexplores How epic is this!? 🦇 🤩 🏴 Located in South Wales, Henrhyd Falls is a must-do for any waterfall lover (it looks a lot more epic after heavy rainfall 🤪) However, this isn’t just any waterfall, it’s the secretive entrance to Bruce Wayne’s Bat Cave in The Dark Knight Rises! 🦇 Do you recognise this film location? 🎥 #wales #visitwales #cymru #waterfalls #henrhydfalls #walestravel #breconbeacons #breconbeaconsnationalpark #walestrip #waleswaterfall #waleshiddengems #walesroadtrip #walestraveldiary #travellingwales #walestiktok #uktravel #traveluk ♬ original sound - CJ Explores
The movie featured some big-name A-list celebrities including the likes of Christian Bale - who was born in Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire), Sir Michael Caine, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway and Morgan Freeman.
It is known by locals as 'the Batcave' because of its cameo, according to Explore South Wales.
Henrhyd Falls is used for the location of the Batcave at the end of the movie, hence the name.
It can be seen after John Blake, played by American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, receives a package from Bruce Wayne aka Batman (Bale).
He then ventures off and locates the hidden waterfall, which is the entrance to the Batcave.
MAPPED: See where you'll find the Batcave
The location of Henrhyd Falls (the Batcave) can be seen on the map below.
To get there, start by parking at the National Trust car park near Coelbren, Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons), SA10 9PH.
From there, the National Trust says: "Pass through two gates, following the footpath down the slope to a junction at the bottom.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- All the South Wales locations used for filming of Doctor Who over the years
- See the South Wales locations used for the filming of Sex Education
- Wookies in Wales? The surprising Star Wars filming locations in Wales
- The top 10 best dog walks in South Wales from Skirrid Fawr to the Wye Valley
"Turn left and cross the wooden bridge, walking up the steep steps to the footpath at the top.
"Continue along the footpath to the waterfall."
Once there you can take in the "spectacular" waterfall in all its beauty and see if you can recognise the surroundings from the Batman movie.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here