It is the highest waterfall in Bannau Brycheiniog and south Wales, with an unbroken drop of 90ft (27m).

The "tranquil" Henrhyd Falls and the Nant Llech River valley are owned by the National Trust and entry is free.

Henrhyd Falls aka the Batcave

But did you know, Henrhyd Falls featured in the 2012 Batman film - The Dark Knight Rises?

The movie featured some big-name A-list celebrities including the likes of Christian Bale - who was born in Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire), Sir Michael Caine, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway and Morgan Freeman.

It is known by locals as 'the Batcave' because of its cameo, according to Explore South Wales.

Henrhyd Falls is used for the location of the Batcave at the end of the movie, hence the name.



It can be seen after John Blake, played by American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, receives a package from Bruce Wayne aka Batman (Bale).

He then ventures off and locates the hidden waterfall, which is the entrance to the Batcave.

MAPPED: See where you'll find the Batcave

The location of Henrhyd Falls (the Batcave) can be seen on the map below.

To get there, start by parking at the National Trust car park near Coelbren, Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons), SA10 9PH.

From there, the National Trust says: "Pass through two gates, following the footpath down the slope to a junction at the bottom.

"Turn left and cross the wooden bridge, walking up the steep steps to the footpath at the top.

"Continue along the footpath to the waterfall."

Once there you can take in the "spectacular" waterfall in all its beauty and see if you can recognise the surroundings from the Batman movie.