Welsh motorbike enthusiast Jeff Roach was all revved up after winning a £23,000 bike and cash prize in an online competition.

Jeff, from Blackwood in Gwent, has bagged himself an Indian Scout bike and £10,000 in BOTB’s 48hr Lifestyle Competition.

The 63-year-old received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who surprised him with the news.

“To win is fantastic, it’s a bit of a shock,” he said.

“I’ve loved motorbikes all my life and have had them since I was 12-years-old.

“I’ve got a GS 850, which I’ve had for 20 years that’s not on the road, and I couldn’t afford to buy another one.”

Designed for new and experienced riders alike, Indian Scouts are renowned for their comfort, performance and usable tech.

“I’ve been wanting an everyday bike that I can relax and cruise on,” said Jeff, who was in the RAF for 20 years.

Jeff said his big win also pleased his wife, Carol, who is hoping to use the cash prize to buy a new kitchen.

“When I told her she burst out laughing as she didn’t believe me.

“She’s been wanting a new kitchen for a while now, so I think this will go a long way towards getting one,” he added.

Christian said: “Jeff has been without a roadworthy bike for a while, and his wife wants a new kitchen, so it sounds like both of their dreams are coming true.

“It’s a gorgeous bike and rides as well as it looks, so I’m sure Jeff is going to have a lot of fun riding it.”

