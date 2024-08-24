Superdrug in Blackwood closed its doors to customers on Sunday, August 11 and will reopen after its refit on Friday, September 13.

The temporary closure of the shop was announced in a notice placed in the window of the store at the heart of Blackwood’s High Street, and shared on social media groups for the local area.

Superdrug is one of the largest health and beauty retailers in the UK, second only to Boots UK, and currently has around nine hundred shops across the UK and Ireland, as well as serving Scandinavian countries Denmark, Sweden and Finland online, and currently has its headquarters in Croydon, London.

The company has been owned by Kruidvat BV, a Dutch retail, pharmacy and drugstore chain specialising in health and beauty products, since October 2002, having been founded in May 1964 by brothers Peter and Ronald Goldstein.

A spokesperson for Superdrug confirmed: "We can confirm that the Blackwood Superdrug store will reopen on Friday 13th September following improvements that the local community will benefit from.

"The new store will feature a new layout creating more space for customers to browse the aisles freely, as well as the introduction of a new fragrance area and piercing zone.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers back to the store, but in the meantime shoppers can visit our stores in Newport and Cwmbran or shop online at Superdrug.com."

The nearest Superdrug stores are in Commercial Street, Newport, Spytty Road Retail Park in Newport, and Gwent Square in Cwmbran.

The stores in Commercial Street in Newport and Gwent Square in Cwmbran are open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, while the store in Spytty Road Retail Park in Newport is open 9am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday.