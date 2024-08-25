A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis plants at a house in a residential street in the city.
Redon Selamaj, 28, has been charged with producing the class B drug on Summerhill Avenue on Monday, August 19.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea.
Selamaj is due to appear before the crown court on September 16.
MORE NEWS: Major drug dealer used businesses as front for selling cocaine
He was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article