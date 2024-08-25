A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis plants at a house in a residential street in the city.

Redon Selamaj, 28, has been charged with producing the class B drug on Summerhill Avenue on Monday, August 19.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, did not enter a plea.

Selamaj is due to appear before the crown court on September 16.

MORE NEWS: Major drug dealer used businesses as front for selling cocaine

He was remanded in custody.