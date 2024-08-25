Fish Kitchen: Rite Up Your Street, in the Ffos Caerffili container market, had a food hygiene inspection on Tuesday, July 23.

The branch is part of the Fish Kitchen family, joining Fish Kitchen 1931 in Bargoed and Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer, and officially opened on June 13, offering a street-food style of takeaway, something a bit different to your average chippy.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Murray's Bar was classed as very good in hygienic food handling and management of food safety, while the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was given a rating of good.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Fish Kitchen Rite Up Your Street has been five stars, or very good.

Fish Kitchen: Rite Up Your Street can be found at the Ffos Caerffili container market on Park Lane, Caerphilly, CF83 1FN.