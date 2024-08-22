Victoria Thomas, 45, from Caerphilly Road, Cardiff died after an incident at a house in the area during the early hours of Tuesday, August 20.

Alcwyn Thomas, aged 44, from the Heath area of Cardiff has been charged with murder and is due to appear before the city's magistrates court tomorrow (Friday, August 23).

The family of the alleged victim, who was known as Vicki, released the following statement:

“As a family we are devastated that our much-loved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, niece and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.

“Please respect our privacy and our wishes to grieve at this devastating and difficult time.”

Vicki’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell from South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with Vicki’s family who continue to be updated and supported by family liaison officers.

“As our investigative work continues at the scene, I would like to thank the local community for its support and understanding.”