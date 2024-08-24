AN Audi A3 driver was caught speeding at 120mph on a 70mph limit dual carriageway.
Gareth Lewis, 46, was clocked by police travelling 50mph over the legal limit on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly on January 28.
He escaped a driving ban and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Lewis, of Heol Ty Gwyn, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
MORE NEWS: Major drug dealer used businesses as front for selling cocaine
The amount must be paid by September 18.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel