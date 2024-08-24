Gareth Lewis, 46, was clocked by police travelling 50mph over the legal limit on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly on January 28.

He escaped a driving ban and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Lewis, of Heol Ty Gwyn, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The amount must be paid by September 18.