We look at their cases.

(Image: Keane Williams. Gwent Police)

(Image: Caleb Williams. Gwent Police) Keane Williams & Caleb Williams

Two brothers savagely beat up a man outside a pub after falsely accusing him of making advances towards the girlfriend of one of them.

Keane Williams and Caleb Williams attacked their victim near the Tredegar Arms in New Tredegar, Caerphilly last September.

The pair, both of Phillipstown, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Keane Williams, 30, was jailed for three years and Caleb Williams, 27, was sent to prison for 32 months.

(Image: Osman Mohamed. Gwent Police) Osman Mohamed

Paedophile Osman Mohamed said to a 15-year-old schoolgirl he was going to have sex with her and told her to meet him near a Morrisons supermarket.

The 36-year-old defendant went up to the girl, a stranger, in Bargoed, Caerphilly after he had taken a train there from his Cardiff home.

Mohamed lied to his victim he was the same age as her before sexually assaulting her by touching her bottom after he had been drinking.

He was found guilty by a jury following a trial of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault.

Mohamed was locked up for 15 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

(Image: Gaynor Nott. Gwent Police) Gaynor Nott

A woman who keeps calling 999 when there isn’t a genuine emergency assaulted a police constable who came to arrest her.

Public nuisance Gaynor Nott abused officers when they arrived at her home before launching “an unprovoked attack” on one of them.

The 61-year-old from Bargoed, Caerphilly was made the subject of criminal behaviour order last year to stop her abusing the 999 system.

She was jailed for 36 weeks after she admitted assaulting an emergency worker, breaching a criminal behaviour order and the criminal damage of a police vehicle.

(Image: Adil Ali. Gwent Police) Adil Ali

A “committed” drug dealer was caught red-handed with designer gear and 210g of cocaine worth more than £20,000.

Ali, 25, of Clarence Place, Newport has two previous trafficking convictions.

His most recent offence took place in the city on June 7.

Ali admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The defendant was jailed for four years.

(Image: Ashton Greenland. Gwent Police) Ashton Greenland

A young drug dealer was arrested with his mother and father after police raided their home and found £12,000 cash.

Ashton Greenland, 20, of Davy Close, Newport was a “successful” criminal running a highly profitable drugs line supplying heroin, cocaine and cannabis in the city.

Charges of drug dealing against his parents Daniel Greenland, 51, and Donna Greenland, 52, of the same address, who spent time in custody on remand, have been dropped, meaning they have been cleared of the alleged offences.

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years and eight months.

Greenland pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He also admitted possession of criminal property.