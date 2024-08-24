Grease The Musical is set to hit the stage in Cardiff in September.
The production will be performed at the Wales Millennium Centre from September 2 to 7.
Tickets for the musical are on sale now at https://tinyurl.com/2s48kjza.
Part of a UK and Ireland tour, the musical tells the story of leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, who are reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year.
Welsh actor Dylan Gordon-Jones, who is part of the ensemble cast, looks forward to performing in front of a home crowd.
Originally from Rhyl, he trained at The Urdang Academy in London.
He said: "Being from Wales, performing in such an iconic Welsh venue is a real pleasure and definitely a highlight of the tour for me.
"I’m always incredibly happy when I get to come back to Wales and perform for audiences here, and very appreciative of the love and support they show us performers."
The production features designs by Colin Richmond, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis.
It is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin, and Curve.
