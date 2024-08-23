The 41-year-old has been dropped from his presenting role on The One Show as well as his punditry spot on Match Of The Day, as well as Match Of The Day 2 and Radio 5 Live.

The BBC confirmed yesterday (August 22) that Jenas is "no longer part" of The One Show's "presenting line-up".

Sky News reports that the termination followed allegations involving digital communications, such as texts, which were raised with the corporation a few weeks ago.

Extraordinary interview with Jermaine Jenas on Talksport just now after his BBC sacking. pic.twitter.com/SQWDiTIrPK — Chris (@chrisdotlatchem) August 22, 2024

The news of Jenas's sacking broke as he started presenting a three-hour drive-time programme on talkSPORT radio with fellow former footballer Jermaine Pennant.

Jermaine Jenas discusses BBC sacking on talkSPORT

The subject of Jenas' sacking from the BBC was brought up on his talkSPORT show which he briefly addressed.

He said: "I can't really talk about it. As you can probably see, I'm not happy about it. But currently as it stands I'm going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

"There's two sides... that's all I can say now."

He added: "I'm not happy about this situation. I'm going to be speaking to my lawyers about it, is all I can say right now."

Jenas was asked further questions but just responded to most of them that he couldn't discuss the situation in any detail.

A spokesperson for talkSPORT said the station was "made aware of a breaking news story involving Jermaine Jenas as he went on air for a one-off presenting slot on talkSPORT Drive".

In a statement, they added: "We made a decision - with Jermaine - that he should continue to present the show.

"Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it's for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses.

"There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSPORT in the immediate future."