Gwent Police honoured PD Simba's 'paw-some' service to the force as they announced his retirement on social media.
Simba joined the Gwent Police force in 2022 from All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary.
PD Simba became licensed as a specialist search dog on their section in November 2022.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gwent Police said: “Working alongside his kennel mates, retired PD Wish and newly licensed PD Neo, and his handler, PC Gareth Thomas, Simba made a huge impact in the short time he was with us.”
His handler had to make the ‘difficult decision’ to rehome Simba due to work commitments and to ensure he gets the best quality of life.
“This lovable pooch is a very active dog and is never one to miss an opportunity to play with a ball or enjoy a few belly rubs! He’s fur-bulous company and is going to be missed by everyone on the team,” added Gwent Police in the post on X.
His handler has made the difficult decision to rehome Simba, due to work commitments, to ensure that he gets the best quality of life with a loving family – and he seems to have settled in very nicely in his new fur-ever home 🧡— Gwent Police | Dog Section (@gpdogsection) August 23, 2024
Thank you for your service, PD38 Simba 🐾 pic.twitter.com/xl67Ut1CSW
