SOPHIE HEAVEN, 22, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a PC and assault by beating against a woman at the Red Lion pub on Stow Hill on April 1.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, wear a sobriety tag for 90 days and pay £150 compensation to her victims.

BILLY JOE MURPHY, 26, of Caerau Road, Newport must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE CLAYDEN, 43, of Gaer Vale, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt at the Harlequin roundabout on January 24.

SARAH JANE LANFEAR, 33, of The Crescent, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 18.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIMON DALE STUART JONES, 49, of Victoria Avenue, Victoria, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

AKRAM ALI, 67, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on January 22.

AARON DENNING, 33, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly must pay £360 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on January 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEON WINDOW, 41, of Langpen Drive, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 14, 2023.

He must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GORDON ALBERT ORUM, 77, of Howe Circle, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL PARRY, 56, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gwaun Helyg Road, Ebbw Vale on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.