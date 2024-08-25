JAMES HAYMAN, 32, of Liswery Road, Newport must pay £740 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AARON TOMS, 29, of Hogarth Close, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the A48 SDR in Newport on New Year’s Day.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DAISUKE MIURA, 40, of Trinity View, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,318 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

JACK DAVIES, 23, of Capel Newydd, Blaenavon must pay £120 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

MARIE HORVATHOVA, 50, of Cherwell Walk, Newport must pay £572.94 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to depositing household waste without an environmental permit on the Monnow Walk footpath on February 6, 2023.

BEATRICE GUSTAVE, 50, of Colenso Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANNY ROBINSON, 29, of Bowleaze, Cwmbran was fined £30 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

LEWIS J ARROWSMITH, 33, of Burnt Barn Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £295 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SHANE PETER HARRIS, 37, of Pen Y Waun Road, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DARREN JEFFERSON, 47, of East Dock Road, Newport must pay £297 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on January 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEE TUTTON, 41, of James Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.