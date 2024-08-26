An entrant from Langstone claimed the top prize of £1,000, with another from Duffryn winning the £500 second prize.

A ticket holder from Mitchel Troy Common, near Monmouth, secured the third prize of £250.

And a resident of Undy was awarded the fourth prize of £50.

Another 20 ticket holders each scooped a £10 prize.

Funds raised from this weekly lottery go towards running the Newport-based charity.