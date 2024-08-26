Four lucky individuals have scooped cash prizes ranging between £50 and £1,000 in St David's Hospice Care's weekly lottery.
An entrant from Langstone claimed the top prize of £1,000, with another from Duffryn winning the £500 second prize.
A ticket holder from Mitchel Troy Common, near Monmouth, secured the third prize of £250.
And a resident of Undy was awarded the fourth prize of £50.
Another 20 ticket holders each scooped a £10 prize.
Funds raised from this weekly lottery go towards running the Newport-based charity.
