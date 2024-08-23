The event is presented by Solo Promotions.

The music extravaganza, showcasing a diverse range of genres and artists, is set to attract up to 14,000 people from all over the UK.

Solo Promotions have been associating with South Wales for many years, bringing top-notch entertainers from the dance realm, kickstarting from intimate events at smaller venues and moving onto international artists at festivals and arenas.

They now plan on elevating this association to a new scale, enhancing South Wales's growth as a music hotspot.

The event, held at in front of Margam Castle in Margam Country Park, one of Wales' symbolic landmarks steeped in history, aims to combine music with the allure of Wales' rich heritage.

The entertainment roster ranges from hard-hitting house and techno DJs to popular singers, promising something enjoyable for everyone.

The promoters aspire to bring more than just entertainment to Wales.

Solo wants to bring prestige to the often overlooked iconic spots of Wales, distancing itself from the norm of hosting events in capital city Cardiff.

In doing so, they hope to uplift communities and businesses.

The event is set to benefit the transport, taxi services, and accommodation sectors, as visitors from across the UK will require these services.

Solo has also roped in local individuals, from sign makers to face painters, to help put the event together, adding a distinctly local touch to the experience.

The event features top-notch local food vendors like Smokin Griddle and Event Eateries.

Solo has also teamed up with globally known local business AU Vodka for beverage provisions, providing a delightful variety of food and drinks to the guests.

Leading Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, whose recent album 'Victory' holds the number one debut album spot in the UK and Ireland is in the lineup.

His songs have had more than 995 million streams worldwide, with sold-out headline shows across the UK, US, Europe and Australia.

ADMT, a rising star buoyed by a successful TikTok presence, will be supporting Cian Ducrot.

The event will also feature Abi Flynn, a star in the making, known for her melodic vocals, and Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, a widely admired Ibiza DJ & sax duo.

With family group tickets on sale now, the event promises to bring together not just music lovers, but also families seeking a unique weekend experience.

Car parking and shuttle transfers to Port Talbot train station are available, making the event easily accessible.

There will also be a show on Saturday, August 24 by DJ Carl Cox. He will be performing a hybrid set and will be supported by three DJs in the underground scene: East End Dubs, Max Dean and Paige Tomlinson.

Those interested can book tickets through the Skiddle website.