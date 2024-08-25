Red Chilli Kebab and Grill Bar on Corporation Road need to contact a pest control service due to the number of flies that were seen in their kitchen by a food inspector.

The report states: “There were a notable amount of flies present within the business. Flying pests can spread bacteria and viruses and present a risk to food safety.”

“I recommend you take on the services of a pest controller.”

As well as the flying pests, they found mould in the bathroom near the sink where staff would wash their hands.

“The sealant behind the wash hand basin in the staff toilet was dirty and mouldy,” the report states.

Other hygiene issues inside the establishment included ‘dreadful’ surfaces where food was being prepared.

The kitchen area was also described as ‘cluttered and disorganised’ with cooking equipment said to be ‘dirty.’

Staff were also not adequately labelling the use-by dates of their food, including raw meat, defrosted buns and sauces.

The recent inspection took place on June 20, where the kebab shop received a one, from a scale of zero to five, meaning that ‘major improvement is necessary.’

The Food Standards Agency labelled all aspects of their inspection as a cause for concern.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Newport City Council.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer and the frequency of inspections depends on the ‘potential risk to public health.’

This restaurant is a popular spot for people ordering online through the Just Eat app.

Owner of the kebab shop, Mr Anamul Hossain said: "All issues highlighted by the report have been fixed and we are awaiting reinspection."

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website.