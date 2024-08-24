The figures from the British Cattle Movement Service show a four per cent drop in calf birth registrations for the first six months of 2024.

There were 213,200 registrations, revealing a decrease of more than 10,000 calves compared to the same period in 2023.

Glesni Phillips, Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales' intelligence, analysis and business insight executive, said: "This marks the lowest number of half-year calf registrations recorded in Wales in several years, well below the peak of nearly 230,000 head in 2021.

“This decline also mirrors trends across the rest of Britain, with English registrations also four per cent down and Scottish two per cent down.

“As cattle numbers in key age brackets fall, there are serious concerns around the critical mass needed to promote and maintain industry stability, which presents an overall concerning outlook for beef production.”