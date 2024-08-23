The Junior Tour of Wales, an annual race that started in 1981, is set to take place today (August 23) and expected to finish on Monday, August 26.

Organisers of the race have announced that three of the five stages of the Junior Tour of Wales have been changed as support vehicles would not be able to keep up with the riders without breaking the limit.

The race route has been changed, ending in Monmouthshire instead of Carmarthenshire. (Image: Canva)

A total of 100 riders will start the race in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, on Friday and head through Powys and Pembrey Country Park in Carmarthenshire over the weekend. The race concludes with a final stage through Monmouthshire on Monday.

Commenting on the news that the Junior Tour of Wales cycling race has been shortened and rerouted due to the government's 20mph speed limit, Welsh Conservative shadow transport minister, Natasha Asghar MS, said: “It is extremely disappointing to see yet another fixture in Wales impacted by the Welsh Government’s default 20mph speed limit policy.

“This exciting event, hosted in Wales for 43 years, has always attracted bright young talent and spectators from all across the UK, and I can only imagine the amount of work that must have gone into route planning and organisation – all for it to be changed at such late notice with inconsistencies in guidance from different authorities throughout the entire process.

“Sporting events such as these should not have to suffer as a direct result of unintended consequences from the Labour Welsh Government’s policies.

"Only the Welsh Conservatives will scrap the 20mph policy and bring common sense back to our roads.”

Robbie George, director of development and events for Beicio Cymru, said: “Broadly speaking, the default speed is a positive – proven in the reduction in road casualties and insurance claims as a result.

“We now have a safer Wales that over time will help develop the confidence for more people to participate in cycling.

“For racing though, it’s challenging. Beicio Cymru and associates have been trying to resolve the impact on racing for two years, right down to the last minute, but it was not possible.”

Mr George said organisers had asked for temporary road orders to ensure the riders and convoy could maintain speeds through 20mph sections but were unable to secure them.

“Whilst some will recognise that cyclists cannot be prosecuted for speeding, we still have a convoy of vehicles to manage and we also have no benchmark for what happens if an incident happens within a 20mph zone,” he said.

“We make decisions to protect riders, organisers, ourselves and cycling in general.

“It is not as black and white as just about the limits, especially when 20mph zones are not all the same.

“Some sections, uphill, the speed limit will not be exceeded and is therefore not an issue; other sections that are downhill may see riders doubling the speed limit.”

The race finish has been moved from Nantgaredig, Carmarthenshire, the home of three-time Olympic cycling medallist Emma Finucane. Participants have included former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and double mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock.

In September 2023, Wales became the first country in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas.