Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP was reacting to the "worrying news" that a typical household's energy bill will increase by £149 a year under Ofgem's new energy price cap.

She said that "in this harsh context", the UK government's decision to scrap the winter fuel payment of up to £300 for 10 million pensioners "puts the health and finances of millions of older people at risk".

Ofgem has announced that the average home energy bill will increase from £1,568 to £1,717 on October 1, 2024.

The new UK government announced earlier this summer it was scrapping winter fuel payments for those who are not in receipt of pension credits or other means-tested benefits.

Ms Saville Roberts said: "“Labour holds the power to protect vulnerable households this winter. Plaid Cymru urges them to act now and ensure no pensioner is left to suffer in the cold."