Nadeem Din admitted the theft of £250 worth of underwear from Sports Direct in Newport and mascara and nail varnish from Boots in Cwmbran.

The offences took place on August 13 and August 20 respectively.

He also pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a sample for a class A drug test on August 21.

The 45-year-old, of Caerau Road, Newport has a history of shoplifting, the city’s magistrates' court was told.

Din was locked up for 12 weeks.

The defendant was ordered to pay £85 costs following his release from prison.