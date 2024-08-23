OFFICERS were called to an address in Newport regarding a concern for a person's safety.
Police were called to an address on St John's Crescent in Rogerstone, Newport on Tuesday, August 20, after receiving reports for a person's safety.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended an address in St Johns Crescent, Newport, regarding a concern for safety report on Tuesday 20 August."
In a video shared on a local Facebook page, two police vehicles were seen at an address near a Londis convenience store.
