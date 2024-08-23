A Met Office yellow warning for winds in excess of 75mph was issued across parts of northern England, southern Scotland and Wales, which is set to last until 11am on Friday.

Heavy rain also spread eastwards overnight, with around 30mm recorded in North Wales.

Due to this weather, British Airways has made a few changes to their schedule to accommodate for this.

A British Airways spokesperson told BirminghamLive: "Due to restrictions imposed by Air Traffic Control at Heathrow Airport as a result of forecast adverse weather tomorrow, we’ve made some minor adjustments to our schedule.

"We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."

What British Airways flights have been cancelled?





According to the Daily Express flights that were cancelled on Friday from Heathrow Airport were:

British Airways BA BA472 at 6.15 am to Barcelona

British Airways BA1430 at 6.15am to Edinburgh

British Airways BA552 at 6.50am to Rome

British Airways BA304 at 7.10am to Paris

British Airways BA1472 at 7.10am to Glasgow

British Airways BA1304 at 7.30am to Aberdeen

British Airways BA752 at 8.15am to Basel

British Airways BA1370 at 8.45am to Manchester

Meanwhile, a list of delayed flights includes:

British Airways BA494 at 1.35pm to Palma

British Airways BA127 at 2.05pm to Doha

British Airways BA171 at 5.05 to Pittsburgh

British Airways BA099 at 5.05pm to Toronto

British Airways BA958 at 8.20pm to Munich

Lilian is the twelfth named storm of the season, the furthest through the list the Met Office has got since it was introduced in 2015, BBC News reports.

Gusts of 50-60mph have been recorded widely and winds have already reached 72mph at Capel Curig in Wales.

These wind strengths would not seem that strong in autumn or winter, but are unusual for August, BBC Weather said.

Winds are expected to calm over the bank holiday weekend, although wet weather is set to continue.