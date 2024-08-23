A number of flights from Heathrow Airport have either been cancelled or delayed by British Airways today (Friday, August 23) amid the effects of Storm Lilian.
A Met Office yellow warning for winds in excess of 75mph was issued across parts of northern England, southern Scotland and Wales, which is set to last until 11am on Friday.
Heavy rain also spread eastwards overnight, with around 30mm recorded in North Wales.
Due to this weather, British Airways has made a few changes to their schedule to accommodate for this.
A British Airways spokesperson told BirminghamLive: "Due to restrictions imposed by Air Traffic Control at Heathrow Airport as a result of forecast adverse weather tomorrow, we’ve made some minor adjustments to our schedule.
"We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."
What British Airways flights have been cancelled?
According to the Daily Express flights that were cancelled on Friday from Heathrow Airport were:
- British Airways BA BA472 at 6.15 am to Barcelona
- British Airways BA1430 at 6.15am to Edinburgh
- British Airways BA552 at 6.50am to Rome
- British Airways BA304 at 7.10am to Paris
- British Airways BA1472 at 7.10am to Glasgow
- British Airways BA1304 at 7.30am to Aberdeen
- British Airways BA752 at 8.15am to Basel
- British Airways BA1370 at 8.45am to Manchester
Meanwhile, a list of delayed flights includes:
- British Airways BA494 at 1.35pm to Palma
- British Airways BA127 at 2.05pm to Doha
- British Airways BA171 at 5.05 to Pittsburgh
- British Airways BA099 at 5.05pm to Toronto
- British Airways BA958 at 8.20pm to Munich
Lilian is the twelfth named storm of the season, the furthest through the list the Met Office has got since it was introduced in 2015, BBC News reports.
Gusts of 50-60mph have been recorded widely and winds have already reached 72mph at Capel Curig in Wales.
These wind strengths would not seem that strong in autumn or winter, but are unusual for August, BBC Weather said.
Winds are expected to calm over the bank holiday weekend, although wet weather is set to continue.
