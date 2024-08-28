“Since January 2023, our police force has made 745 arrests for drug driving and drink driving offences in Gwent alone, and 15 people have died,” said Inspector Leighton Healon.

Inspector Leighton acted as the family liaison officer on the case where three and four-year-olds Gracie Ann Lucas and Jayden Lee Lucas were tragically killed by a drunk and drugged driver on the M4 in 2022.

Jayden Lee Lucas, left, and Gracie Ann Lucas, right. Both were killed after a collision on February 5, 2022. (Image: Rhiannon Lucas)

The two children were in a car pulled over on the hard shoulder with their parents when Martin Newman ‘ploughed’ into them in his Ford Transit van, causing injuries that would lead to their deaths in the days thereafter.

Mother Rhiannon Lucas ‘will never recover’ from the death of her two babies but is trying to advocate for harsher sentences for those who drink drive, and ‘ruin lives forever.’

Martin Newman, the man who killed Rhiannon’s children and caused herself life changing injuries, was jailed for a total of nine years which was the longest possible sentence the judge could issue him at the time.

“He killed my children who will never have the chance to live their lives. He is the one who shouldn’t have lived,” said Mother Rhiannon Lucas.

Inspector Leighton Healon explained that drink driving leads to consequences with life changing effects, not only on the driver but most notably to the victims.

“As a family liaison officer, you see the enthusiasm for life just drain out of people after they have lost a loved one to this senseless crime.”

Rhiannon Lucas, front, with her father Jason Lucas, behind, who 'could not leave the house for 2 months' following the death of his grandchildren. (Image: Newsquest)

“One pint is not even okay if you are planning on getting behind the wheel, as far as Gwent Police are concerned,” he said.

“We simply will not tolerate it; we will arrest you.

“I have witnessed how traumatic the devastation of drunk / drug driving offences can be. You do not want it to be you who causes that pain.”

Gwent Police urge that all members of the public have a responsibility to report drunk or drug driving.

“If you see someone who you know has been drinking, or taking drugs, get behind a wheel and drive, you have got to call 999 immediately,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“Young people have got to refuse to get in the car with someone who has been drinking that offers them a lift.

“If you know of someone who has driven under the influence before, you have a moral responsibility to report this crime, by calling 101 or contacting Crimestoppers to report it anonymously.”