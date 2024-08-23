Typically, those looking to get onto the housing ladder will need to save up a deposit (around 10% of the house price) before being accepted.

However, there are a number of other hurdles that you'll need to overcome in order to please the lender.

These are the things you should not do if you want to get a mortgage.

Comical references

While sending money to your friend, you may decide to add a funny reference to the transaction.

While this may be amusing at the time, lenders may be more straight-faced about the whole situation and factor it in when deciding on your affordability.

Making huge purchases using a credit card

Making huge purchases using your credit card means you have taken on more debt.

A bank will see this new obligation as a factor potentially affecting your ability to keep up with the monthly payments associated with mortgages.

Going self-employed

Becoming self-employed before and during the mortgage application process can present serious problems.

This is because most lenders will require proof of average income over a two-year period, making it harder to prove your affordability.

Making large deposits

Mortgage Monster states: "Your family members may want to help you out and gift you some money towards your deposit to assist you on moving out of their house! Be careful as there are rules about what constitutes a family member and it’ll need to be carefully and properly documented, but don’t worry, we have templates for this scenario.

"If you are hoping for help from family members, the lender and solicitor will need to be able to trace that money so using Nan’s cash from behind the sofa could be problematic!"

Making undesirable transactions

What you spend your money on can have an impact on how whether or not you will be accepted for a mortgage.

Lenders will be worried if you have a history of spending a large amount of your money on gambling or popular websites like Only Fans.