Since lots will be taking to the road to get there, traffic is expected to build up on the most popular routes.

A number of music festivals are also scheduled for this weekend across the UK, adding more traffic to our roads.

To help you plan your route, it’s worth checking the traffic hotspots for UK roads this weekend.

📢 BREAKING NEWS!



We're lifting more than 500 miles of roadworks 🚧 to ease journeys for thousands of motorists travelling 🚗 over the bank holiday weekend.



For the full story, visit:



▶️ https://t.co/R24lvJanFz#AugustBankHoliday #Summer pic.twitter.com/qBNjsSm92U — National Highways (@NationalHways) August 22, 2024

UK traffic hotspots for August bank holiday 2024

The RAC estimates that 19.2 million leisure journeys by car will take place across the bank holiday weekend, reports the Metro.

This is the highest predicted figure since 2015 when the RAC began collecting data for bank holidays.

During a bank holiday weekend, coastal areas are usually popular for day visitors.

Traffic analyst Inrix and RAC have shared where the worst delays are likely to be as thousands of music fans head to Reading and Leeds festivals as well as Creamfields in Cheshire.

From Thursday, the route to Leeds festival is expected to be jammed along the A1, A1(M), M1, M62 and the A64.

Motorists could see double travel times on Friday at lunchtime along the A1 southbound between the Kirk Deighton and Bramham interchanges, the Metro explains.

The Berkshire area will be impacted by those travelling by car to Reading Festival. Attendees have been advised to opt for the train instead of travelling by road.

Those who aren’t going to Reading Festival have been warned to avoid the following areas - junction J11 of the M4 eastbound to Reading, M3 junction J6 at the Black Dam interchange and Wendlebury interchange at junction J9 of the M40.

National Highways has issued a warning for delays near the Creamfields Festival site in Cheshire with the M56 near junction J11 expected to be busy until Sunday.

Busiest times to travel during August bank holiday weekend

With 3.7 million trips planned on Saturday, this is expected to be the peak of the bank holiday travel chaos.

Friday is likely to see 3.2 million trips while Sunday is expected to have 3.1 million journeys taking place before it decreases slightly on Monday to 3 million.

Recommended reading:

The RAC said that undecided drivers take a further 6.2 million trips during the August bank holiday weekend.

While it’s expected to be busy across the UK during the bank holiday weekend, the busiest times are thought to be between 10am and 6pm on Friday and between 10am and 1pm on Saturday.

To avoid the traffic, drivers are being advised to travel after 6pm on Friday or after 2pm on Saturday.