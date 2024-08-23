South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE - severe delays on the M4 causing disruption

Live

LIVE - severe delays on the M4 causing disruption

Traffic delays
Traffic
Newport
By Elen Johnston

  • There are severe delays on the M4 Eastbound between junction 30 on the A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) and junction 26 on the A4051 (Malpas Road) with an average speed of 10 mph.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos