LIVE - severe delays on the M4 causing disruption

- There are severe delays on the M4 Eastbound between junction 30 on the A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) and junction 26 on the A4051 (Malpas Road) with an average speed of 10 mph.
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here