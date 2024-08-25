If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Tilly, four years old, female, crossbreed. Tilly has come to the Many Tears after being rescued in Ukraine. She fervently for an active, adult-only home. Tilly is still getting used to a harness and lead, seeks a family who can help her transition into home life. A confident, easy-going resident dog will be beneficial for Tilly to settle into her new home.

Cade, six years old, male, French Bulldog. Cade has come from a breeder and is looking for a home where he will be the only dog. He will need a home where his adopters are there for him throughout the day. He can live with older dog-savvy children.

Holly, seven years old, female, Welsh Terrier. Holly has come from a breeder and is looking forward to living in a home for the first time. Her new home will need another resident dog, who can make Holly's transition into her new life a smooth one.

Edgy Redgy, four months old, male, Collie Cross. Edgy Redgy is looking for an active home with collie experience. He will need plenty of positive reinforcement training, polite socialisation and enrichment and can can live as an only dog if the family can provide him with lots of attention and company.

Sheyla, five years old, female, Crossbreed. Sheyla's journey brought her to us from a rescue in Ukraine. She walks well on a lead and loves adventures. She is desperate to have a family of her own. She could be the only dog in the home or live with a larger male resident dog. She can also live with older dog-savvy children.