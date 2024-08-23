Marcus Barter, 30, was first reported missing on August 3 and was last seen on CCTV on August 1 walking down Coed y Caraeu lane, near Wentwood Forest.

Officers are hoping to identify two cyclists and the driver of a van who were travelling in Coed y Caerau Lane, where he was last seen on that day.

The first cyclist is believed to have travelled along this road at around 3.05pm while a second person was captured on CCTV cycling at around 6.20pm.

First cyclist is pictured here (Image: Gwent Police)

The second cyclist is pictured here (Image: Gwent Police)

“Our priority is finding Marcus and we’re doing everything we can to find the answers that his family so desperately need,” said Detective Chief Inspector David Morris, who is leading the enquiry.

“We’ve carried out multiple searches since Marcus was reported missing to us, including specialist search teams, dogs, drones and the police helicopter.

“Based on the evidence we have so far, we’ve covered a significant area close to Marcus’ last known sighting and we’re grateful for all the information that we’ve received from the public to date.

“We’re hoping that these two pictures may jog someone’s memory and help us find that key piece of information that aids our investigation.

“If you believe that you might be one of these cyclists who was travelling in Coed y Caerau Lane on the same day as Marcus’ disappearance, then I urge you get in touch with us now.

“We’ve already spoken to several other motorists who were driving along Coed y Caerau Lane on the same day and around the same time of when he was last seen.

(Image: Gwent Police)

“We’re still trying to identify the driver of a van which was captured on CCTV at around 2.20pm on Thursday 1 August, so if you were driving along the road in a van but have not yet spoken to us, again I urge you to contact us as soon as possible.

“If you drove along this road or were in the area between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on that Thursday, and especially if you have dashcam footage, then please contact us.”

His disappearance is largely out of character according to family members who are especially concerned due to his ‘vulnerable state.’

Marcus’ family have described the past three weeks with him missing as a ‘living nightmare’ which they hope to wake up from.

Marcus is described as around six foot tall, of large build with dark brown hair shaved to the back and sides and worn longer on top; he was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t-shirt and sliders.

Gwent Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log number 2400258746.

Marcus is urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.