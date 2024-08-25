Between 2020 and 2023, there have been a total of 13,337 reports of cruelty to dogs in Wales to the RSPCA.

In 2023 there were 3,876 reports, 3,515 in 2022, 3,075 in 2021 and 2,911 in 2020 - meaning reports have nearly gone up by nearly 1,000 since 2020.

Last year the counties with the most reports concerning dogs were Rhondda Cynon Taff with 351, Swansea 325 and Cardiff with 307.

Across England and Wales the total reports received were 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of 8% in just one year. In 2020 there were 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs.

Three new-born puppies were found dead in a shoebox in June (Image: RSPCA Cymru) The shocking new data has been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA.

“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

Three new-born puppies - who had their umbilical cords still attached - were dead in a shoebox in Newport back in June.

The upsetting discovery took place near the entrance to the nature reserve opposite Renoir Road Play Area, Renoir Road in Newport.

The puppies were found in Newport but no conclusion was made (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

The three black pups of an unknown breed were found by a member of the public in a black shoe box and were wrapped in a blue jumper.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Danielle Wilson said: “These three pups had their umbilical cords still attached, so they couldn’t have been that old at all.

“We don’t know whether they died during birth and someone just didn’t know what to do with the bodies, or they died afterwards.”

Enquiries were made, along with a press appeal, however, no conclusion was found.

to donate to the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal, please go to rspca.org.uk/appeal.

If you suspect an animal is being cruelly treated, you can find out how to report this on the RSPCA’s website. Before contacting the RSPCA to make a report, be sure you have the following information to hand:

Your name, address and telephone number

The date, time and location/address of the incident - you can use what3words for a precise location

A description of the animal's environment and body condition

If known, the name and address of the person involved

Names and addresses of any witnesses

The registration number and description of any vehicle involved.

All reports made to the RSPCA are made in confidence.