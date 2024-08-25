Newbridge Leisure Centre has been closed since July 29, with the council recently confirming it was due to mechanical issues with the air handling unit.

The issue has been traced to a malfunction in the air handling unit, specifically with the fan components.

These components are essential for maintaining a comfortable environment for both staff and pool users.

The Argus understands that after a thorough inspection, it was determined that replacement fan units are necessary.

Given the specific requirements of the facility, these fan units need to be custom-made.

Caerphilly Council have confirmed that an order for the custom fan units has been placed, and they are working closely with their suppliers to expedite the manufacturing and installation process.

Every effort is being made to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible, and the council are committed to reopening the swimming pool under optimal conditions.

Cllr Chris Morgan, Cabinet Member for Leisure, said, “We understand how important the swimming pool is to our community and the disruption this closure may cause.

"Please know that we are doing everything possible to ensure the swimming pool is back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council said: "We recognise the inconvenience this closure may cause and sincerely appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time.

"Our team is dedicated to restoring the facility to full operation as quickly as possible, and we are optimistic about welcoming swimmers back in the near future."

The council have said that any further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, and thanked the public for their continued support and understanding.