Tata Steel UK’s Llanwern steelworks has set a new output record of 14,077 tonnes in a week, beating the previous record by 242 tonnes, following the implementation of a new technology system on its ZODIAC galvanising line. The record makes it the most productive week in the ZODIAC line’s 35 year history.

The zinc-coated steel made in Llanwern is used to make car body parts and building components that supply leading manufacturers across the UK.

Llanwern’s new technology system - OSCAR - allows for the complete automation of the line including seamless transitions between shifts. The trial has demonstrated that the plant’s aim of producing 600,000 tonnes of high-quality zinc-coated steel strip this year is more than achievable.

Works Manager at Llanwern, Craig Phillips, said: “This new production record is the embodiment of all the hard work from the teams here at Llanwern. It is the result of our continued investment and drive for productivity gains as we compete in ever more challenging global markets.”

“Being the only automotive-focused line in the UK, we understand the importance of continuously improving our processes in line with customer demands. Successfully implementing this new technology will help ensure consistently high quality products and further efficiency in our operations.

“As Tata Steel UK looks towards its decarbonisation objectives, change and improvement is high on the agenda, and as a team in Llanwern we’re increasingly confident that we can be at the forefront of green steel production for our key markets, including the automotive sector, continuing to serve customers such as JLR and Nissan.”

Nick Collins, Manufacturing Manager at Llanwern added: “Like our Welsh Olympians, our achievements are the result of consistently challenging ourselves to improve and trialling the latest technologies to give ourselves an edge.

"In our case it has helped us to optimise zinc usage and improve production speed and energy, whilst ensuring we continually improve product quality.

“This record is a sure sign of how the team can reduce bottlenecks and consistently manufacture high-quality products for our customers.”

Across the UK, Tata Steel aims to continually improve its processes to ensure that it remains at the forefront of steelmaking in Europe, as well as making commitments to minimise the environmental impact of its operations.

The steel giant proposes to build an electric arc furnace at its Port Talbot site. The £1.25 billion investment – which is subject to finalising UK Government funding support – includes a new 3.2 million tonne capacity EAF and two new metallurgy ladle furnaces.

Port Talbot's Blast Furnace closed at the end of June and a second will close at the end of September. This will impact the jobs of around 3,000 steel workers including 300 at Llanwern.

Further information on our decarbonisation programme can be found on the Green Steel Future website here.