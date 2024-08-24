The show, now in its 20th series, follows antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he roams the UK and beyond in search of unusual objects with interesting history.

Drew visits a variety of places including private estates, factories, family businesses, barns, and country house attics.

He collects a diverse range of items - from period furniture and industrial fixtures to garden antiques and even a 6ft 1980s disco ball.

The show is watched by more than half a million viewers in the UK and millions more around the globe.

If you think you fit the bill or know somebody that might then get in touch with a member of the team via salvagehunters@curvemedia.com.