Salvage Hunters, a popular Quest TV and Discovery Network television show, is on the look out for locations to feature in its upcoming series.
The show, now in its 20th series, follows antiques expert Drew Pritchard as he roams the UK and beyond in search of unusual objects with interesting history.
Drew visits a variety of places including private estates, factories, family businesses, barns, and country house attics.
He collects a diverse range of items - from period furniture and industrial fixtures to garden antiques and even a 6ft 1980s disco ball.
The show is watched by more than half a million viewers in the UK and millions more around the globe.
If you think you fit the bill or know somebody that might then get in touch with a member of the team via salvagehunters@curvemedia.com.
