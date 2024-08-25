This news comes months after several Newport businesses complained of ‘bus station gangs’ drinking and doing drugs in the city centre.

“The gang is known as the ‘Upper Dock Street zombies’. They are rude and abusive, constantly shouting,” said the salon owner Laura Knapman, 31, of Hair at No.5.

“They are relentless, it is terrible. They are blasting music from speakers, weeing in the streets and throwing pint glasses at each other.”

They usually hang around by the market bus station, according to business owners. (Image: Newsquest)

Imran Abbas, 42, owns the Premier on Upper Dock Street and faces the same problems as other business owners in the area.

He said: “From 5am or 6am every day they are causing me issues. They sit there all-day taking drugs and drinking – they even come into my shop and steal.”

Annette Farmer runs a jewellery shop on Newport High Street near the arcade. She said: “Our customers can’t walk around the corner without getting hassled or begged for money."

Newport City Council say they are starting to address this issue, by using their community protection team to work alongside Gwent Police and the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS).

“While we know that lots of people who work in or visit the city centre have very positive experiences,” said Councillor Pat Drewett, “we also know that there are issues of anti-social behaviour in the city centre that we need to address.”

Last Thursday the council put together an ‘action day’ where they spoke to residents and business owners about their city centre concerns.

Councillors have said these 'action days' will become a regular occurrence. (Credit: NCC)

Sergeant Paul Turner, from the Newport neighbourhood policing team, said: "The work that our officers carry out, in partnership with Newport City Council and other organisations, is vital to ensuring that people continue to feel safe.

“This day of action formed part of the new Problem-Solving Policing (POP) Plan for the city centre which includes addressing any incidents of anti-social behaviour in Upper Dock Street and the surrounding areas.

“With more visible patrols of officers in known hotspots and our close working relationships with licensees, community safety officers and night-time ambassadors, we have seen a month-on-month decrease in recorded offences for violent crime and robbery in the city centre.

"I want to reassure all residents, businesses and visitors to Newport that we're listening to your concerns, and we’re committed to working with our partners to continue to make life better and safer for everyone."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Anti-social behaviour, and any offences associated to it, is completely unacceptable and we understand the distress it causes residents and business owners.

“Our message is clear, such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

If you see something you think is not right, or want to report a non-urgent crime, you can reach Gwent Police on 101, or DM them via their social media accounts.