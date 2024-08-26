Andrew RT Davies, MS, was reacting to news that the average household energy bill is set to increase by £149 from October 1 following Ofgem's announcement that it is raising its price cap by 10 per cent, from £1,568 to £1,717, for a typical household in England, Scotland, and Wales.

Mr Davies said: "With the cap on bills raised by the regulator, Labour’s unforgivable decision to scrap winter fuel payments risks creating a fuel poverty crisis among pensioners in Wales, where we have an older population.

“Labour must reverse their decision and keep pensioners warm this winter.”

Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, said: "We know that this rise in the price cap is going to be extremely difficult for many households.

"Anyone who is struggling to pay their bill should make sure they have access to all the benefits they are entitled to."

The Labour Government scrapped the winter fuel allowance for pensioners in response to what it called a black hole in the budget left by the Conservatives.

The price cap is a reduction from the October 2022 figure of £1,834.