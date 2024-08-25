MonLife's Outdoor Accessible Adventure Day gave visitors the chance to try abseiling, archery, water play, and crate stacking. They were modified so that everyone could take part.

Councillor Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said: "What a fantastic day at Gilwern Outdoor Centre.

"The day allowed us to provide an opportunity for families to come along and take part in the free activities available at the centre.

"Seeing everyone participating with a smile will stay with me for a long time in my memory."

The project was part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Gilwern Outdoor Centre, near Abergavenny, is surrounded by beautiful outdoor settings, including the River Usk, Black Mountains, and the Brecon Beacons.

It offers accommodation and communal areas for children to celebrate their achievements after a day of activities.

More information about the centre can be found on the MonLife website.