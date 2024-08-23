Harri Lasslett, 23, was stopped by Gwent Police riding a Sur-Ron electric bike during a crackdown on illegal vehicles in Newport city centre.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said the defendant tried to throw away a package before he was arrested on Cardiff Road on Sunday, June 16.

Officers recovered multiple wraps of cocaine which had a potential street value of £2,740, the Rolex watch and £2,434.36 in cash.

Police also found a drugs line Nokia “burner phone” which had orders for cocaine from customers as well as text bombs.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He also admitted riding the Sur-Ron bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Lasslett, of no fixed abode, Newport has two previous convictions for trafficking class A drugs.

He was handed a 12-month referral orders in 2018 and he was locked up for two years and eight months in 2021.

Hilary Robers, mitigating, said his client had found himself homeless following his release from custody in May and “took the wrong path”.

His barrister revealed how Lasslett suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after being assaulted in prison.

He suffered “facial injuries” and broken ribs during the attack.

The defendant also experiences mental health problems.

The judge, Recorder Aidan Eardley KC, told the defendant: “There was an expectation of significant advantage in this case.”

Lasslett was sent to prison for 40 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released on licence.

Recorder Eardley ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

The cash seized will be handed over to Gwent Police to aid them in their fight against drugs.

The watch will be sold and the money raised be put towards the same purpose.

Lasslett’s driving record will be endorsed with six penalty points for riding the Sur-Ron bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.