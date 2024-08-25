Plans were first submitted in September 2022 but have been revised and Torfaen Borough Council has granted planning permission describing them as a “revitalisation of a weathering historic asset, and a sensitive conversion (that) would enhance the building’s character and improve its attractive facades for residents of South Sebastopol and visitors.”

Known as ‘Bevan’s Lane Barn’ the building dates back to the 19th century and was once part of the estate of the Hanbury-Tenison family who owned Pontypool Park.

The barn is on the lane running from the main A4051 Cwmbran Drive up to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, and construction firm Taylor-Wimpey has built some 300 modern houses in recent years on surrounding land.

Council planning officer Tom Braithwaite said the historic barn is now a feature of the area dominated by “contemporary brick and render residential dwellings”.

He described the barn as a “visual focal point at the entrance to the residential parcel, and has been left visually undisturbed by the new housing development to juxtapose its historic character with more contemporary styles.”

Approval was also given for a new outbuilding some 50 metres from the barn in the southwest corner of the site.

The application was submitted by Owen Leaworthy, who lives at nearby New Inn.